Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.