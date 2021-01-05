Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.52. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $357.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

