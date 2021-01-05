Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.4% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after buying an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 934,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 579,678 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. 6,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,591. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

