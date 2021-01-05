Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,293,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $197.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.