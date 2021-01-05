Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,513,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,177,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43.

