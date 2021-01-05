Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.68 and last traded at $77.27. Approximately 30,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000.

