Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.