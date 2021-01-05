Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.44

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 13454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 701.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

