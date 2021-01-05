Velas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $64.07 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000207 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

