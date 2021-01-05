VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 2,262,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,586,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

