VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 64,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,994. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

