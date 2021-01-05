Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.59

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 504121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

