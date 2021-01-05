Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.49. 753,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 925,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

