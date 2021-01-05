Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.