Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 6.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,837,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,942,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

