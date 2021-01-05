VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.95 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $34,319.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,056,269 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

