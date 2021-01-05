Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $549.50

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 549.50 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 537 ($7.02), with a volume of 244457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467.71 ($6.11).

Get Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.87.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.