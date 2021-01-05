Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.34

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

