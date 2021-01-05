Vidulum Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $136,449.11 and approximately $23,698.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

