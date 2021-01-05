Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.19

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and traded as high as $33.30. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 1,285 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, Director Raymond Thomas Avery III bought 1,000 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 3,848 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $130,601.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 764,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,948,182.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $161,633. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

