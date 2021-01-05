Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

VIRT stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

