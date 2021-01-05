Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,857,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,009,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

