VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

