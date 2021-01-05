Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,202 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

