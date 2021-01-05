Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.92 ($2.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.17 ($1.62). The company had a trading volume of 42,455,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011,859. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.64. The company has a market capitalization of £33.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

