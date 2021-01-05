Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.92 ($2.29).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.17 ($1.62). The company had a trading volume of 42,455,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011,859. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.64. The company has a market capitalization of £33.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.
About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
