Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 88,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,029. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $2,049,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $2,303,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 66.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.