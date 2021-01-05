Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.76.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

