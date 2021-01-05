Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,648,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,902,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. BidaskClub raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

