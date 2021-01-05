Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.60 ($127.76).

ETR WCH opened at €116.05 ($136.53) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.52. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €118.40 ($139.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

