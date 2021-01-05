Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WTRH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.