Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Raymond James

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) alerts:

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.80. Wajax Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$19.60.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.