Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $42,556,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

