Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $20.83 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.19 or 0.03260429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

