Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 372,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 143,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

