Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $252.79

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $252.79 and last traded at $251.07, with a volume of 1728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.15. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4,104.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 102.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

