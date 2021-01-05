Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CLSA upped their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weibo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weibo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. 19,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,381. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

