Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Trading 6.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welbilt traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.44. 1,435,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,699,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.