Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.