West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEIN) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

About West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN)

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a saving bank, provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.