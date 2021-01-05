WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $386.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.59 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.99. 3,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

