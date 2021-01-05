Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.38

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $33.67. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 4,851,068 shares.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

