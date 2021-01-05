William Blair Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.73.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

