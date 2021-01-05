William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $24,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, October 12th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $285,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.