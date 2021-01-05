Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.40. Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 28,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

