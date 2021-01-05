WINk (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $20.70 million and $2.66 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

