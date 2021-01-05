WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,128 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 299 call options.

NYSEARCA EPI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 109,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,492. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

