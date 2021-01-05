WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $117.33 Average PT from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.33.

WSPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. 257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

