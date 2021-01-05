xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. xBTC has a market cap of $1.62 million and $9,026.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00254130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00521259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00278407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,276,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,923,190 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

