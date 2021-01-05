Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

