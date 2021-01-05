Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.34. Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

